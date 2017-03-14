TRL Is Giving Away Tickets To Ed Sheeran's 2018 Tour

During today’s totally insane premiere of TRL, Ed Sheeran picked a passionate "Sheerio" from outside and blessed them with tickets to their hometown show on his upcoming North American tour. We’re following suit and teaming up with him to give away tickets for EVERY SINGLE DATE of Ed’s big stadium tour. No, that’s NOT a typo—15 fans will have the opportunity to snag a pair of tickets for each one of the U.S. dates slated for next summer. (Finally, we have something to look forward to in 2018!)
Soon you and your BFF could be smack dab in the middle of a crowd being serenaded by sweet Ed. This is not a fantasy, it’s a very real possibility that is in your grasp. Before you let yourself get carried away in a daydream, you might want to register for the contest.
Here’s how to win
Every Friday, we’ll be posting a slideshow of questions on our Instagram account about what happened on TRL over the past week. The answers will correspond with letters that spell out a secret word that is directly related to Ed. In addition to commenting with the answer, you'll also have to write the name of the city that you want tickets for. From there, we’ll pick one winner for each city at random! The contest officially ends on October 20.
For all the latest updates about the giveaway, smash the follow button on all of TRL’s social channels! The next episode of TRL airs on October 3 at 3:30pm ET. Peep the entire tour schedule, below.
08/18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
08/25 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
08/30 - Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre
09/06 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
09/15 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/22 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financiel Field
10/13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
10/17 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
10/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/27 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/31 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
11/03 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/07 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
11/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium