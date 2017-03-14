Making History: Behind-The-Scenes On TRL Launch Day

Kimberly Mendoza

The relaunch of TRL has been a work in progress for the past two months. We're still processing that this all actually happened— the day seriously flew by in the blink of an eye! We had so much fun ringing in the TRL premiere with DJ Khaled, Lili Reinhart, Ed Sheeran and Migos. Given that we are a part of the digital generation, we had to capture every moment. Scroll down and re-live this historic day with us over and over and over again! The next episode of TRL airs today at 3:30pm ET.

Kimberly Mendoza

