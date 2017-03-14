Meet The TRL Squad

TRL is officially back, and we’re bringing six fresh faces to your screen! All of our hosts are trailblazers in their own way, and we’re so stoked to watch them hang with all of our favorite artists and celebs. Meet the whole squad—in other words, your new best friends—before they take over Times Square today.
-
DC Young Flying
This Atlanta-raised rapper, actor, and comedian became a part of the MTV family when he joined the cast of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out last year. You might also recognize him from BET's New Edition biopic. He’s going to be bring his unique brand of hilarity to TRL every day, and we CAN’T wait.
Follow aaDC on Twitter and Instagram at @DCYOUNGFLY!
-
Tamara Dhia
As a former news anchor for Complex, Tamara is used to interviewing the biggest celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Zayn, and Kylie Jenner. Given that she’s also a street style star in the making, her sneaker game is off the chain.
Follow Tamara on Twitter and Instagram at @tamaradhia!
-
Amy Pham
Amy is the definition of a multi-hyphenate boss with her work as a DJ, actress, and host. Her style is pretty bomb too—you’ll definitely want to raid her closet. In the past, she’s performed with Lady Gaga and Ciara, and she’s also worked with the QUEEN Jennifer Lopez.
Follow Amy on Twitter and Instagram at @iamamypham!
-
Eric Zachary
This Chicago native joins us from iHeartMedia’s 103.5 KISS FM where he was an on-air radio host. He almost always has a huge smile on his face while sharing the mic with artists like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, One Direction and The 1975.
Follow Eric on Twitter and Instagram at @ErikZ!
-
Lawrence Jackson
Lawrence is one of the best entertainment journalists and on-air hosts in the game. He previously worked at WCBS-TV and REVOLT Media. As if he wasn’t already career #goals, he had the honor of interviewing Oprah Winfrey, which most of my faves could NEVER.
Follow Lawrence on Twitter and Instagram at @lawkjackson!
-
Matt Rife
Given that Matt is a comedian, he’s one of the funniest people that you’ll ever meet. We fell in love with him when he was cast on MTV’s Wild N Out. He’s also made history as the youngest person to ever perform on BET’s ComicView.
Follow Matt on Twitter and Instagram at @mattrife!