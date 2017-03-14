The Dolan Twins Are TRL’s New BFFs—Meet the Social Correspondents

Kimberly Mendoza

TRL isn’t just back, it’s literally the BEST it’s ever been. When we take over Times Square, we’re not just bringing A-List music acts like Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato and Migos—our fave social media correspondents (AKA your new BFFs) will be all over the show to hang out with the biggest names in the game. Meet the squad!

The Dolan Twins No one is more excited to see Ethan and Grayson join the new TRL fam more than the boys themselves. Together, this hilarious (and HANDSOME AF) 17-year-old duo have racked up millions of fans, 40 MILLION monthly YouTube views, and a growing number of awards including the Streamy for Creators of the Year. They’ve spread their good vibes and relatable humor from Vine to YouTube to Snapchat… and now my BBs and yours are ready hit the biggest stage yet!

Liza Koshy Liza is the definition of DOING THE MOST, and you couldn’t possibly love for it. Her wild brand of humor is relatable on every level—so relatable, it’s got over 1 BILLION YouTube views—and it’s also gotten her recognized in a MAJOR way, as the comedienne is a Streamy Awards and Teen Choice Awards winner. She’s been able to take her web skills all the way to the top… and to the TRL studio.

Gabbie Hanna Gabbie has always been #goals since her Vine days, but she’s gone from one platform to the next racking up followers and fans—20 million across all platforms—as she expands her comedic skills. Those include: her personal weekly vids, YouTube Red original series Escape the Night, her recent headlining tour Drop the Mic, her very first book Adultolescence, and her regular performances at Los Angeles’ legendary Laugh Factory.

Gigi Gorgeous Gigi is a true trailblazer who’s turned her love for beauty and fashion into her career. She’s an inspiration to her legion of followers who watch her on every screen, from her weekly YouTube vids to her feature-length documentary This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous. We love Gigi because she’s an open book, and she uses her experiences to spread love and positivity as well as speak out on issues affecting transgender Americans. We can’t wait til’ Gigi hits Times Square!

Eva Gutowski Any one of Eva’s 15 million combined subscribers knows that Eva does it ALL. The entertainer is way more than just your average influencer: she recently executive produced and starred in her own YouTube Red series Me and My Grandma, and penned her own book MyLifeAsEva: The Struggle Is Real this year. The social-savvy businesswoman is building an empire—and bringing it to TRL!

Make sure you come thru weekdays at 3:30pm EST starting October 2!