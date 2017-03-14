Ed Sheeran Was Absolutely "Perfect" For The TRL Premiere

Photo via @djkhaled/Instagram

Ed Sheeran had the honor of being TRL's first ever guest in the brand-new studio in Times Square. During his special appearance, the English pop star participated in A LOT of activities on the program. First, he "blessed up" two of his biggest fans with passes to come into the studio.

Once the Sheerios made it inside, Sheeran gifted them with a pair of free tickets to his 2018 stadium tour, and we totally don't blame them for COMPLETELY FREAKING OUT. Even our social media correspondent Liza Koshy was excited about being in Sheeran's holy presence.

After playing a quick game of "Follow, Heart, Block" with TRL host DC Young Fly, Sheeran hopped back outside in Times Square to perform his hit single "Perfect." To close the show, he played "Castle on the Hill." We hate to see it all come to an end, but you can re-live the moment in the videos, below. Tune into TRL tomorrow at 3:30pm EST!