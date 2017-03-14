Lili Reinhart Shares Riverdale Spoilers About Betty, Jughead And More

Source is Walter McBride/Getty Images.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart stopped by the TRL studio during our major premiere to hype us up for the spooky drama's upcoming second season. Though Queen Betty couldn't share too many spoilers, she might have accidentally revealed Fred Andrews' fate when she briefly mentioned what went down at Pop Tate's diner.

"It's kind of nicknamed the death diner in season two because of what happened to Fred and we pick up right where we left off seconds from when Fred got shot," she said.

After catching up with host Tamara Dhia about the most important aspect of the series—Bughead's cute but complicated relationship—and bonding over their matching tattoos, TRL got to premiere an exclusive clip from the upcoming season. In the scene, Betty and Kevin are spotted at the hospital lobby engaging in an intense conversation about what's happening with Jughead.

Could their relationship be on the rocks? (Say it ain't so!) We won't know for sure until Riverdale returns to The CW on October 11. Get all the details in the video, below!