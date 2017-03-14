Kimberly Mendoza

Here's Everything You Need To Know About What Happened On The TRL Premiere

In case you haven't heard, TRL is BACK in the heart of Times Square to serve up iconic moments with the biggest stars in music, film, TV and more. From the jump, TRL's hosts immediately addressed the tragic shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. After condemning all acts of senseless violence and running an anti-gun PSA, our guests and correspondents further expressed their condolences.

Following a moment of silence to honor all of the victims, DJ Khaled said some prayers during his Major Key Motivation. “It’s important that we all pray more,” he said. “God is great. There’s a lot of things going on in the world right now. We have to spread more love right now… Let’s pray for our people in Vegas, Mexico, Houston Florida, Puerto Rico — everywhere worldwide.”

As the show went on, Migos performed "Too Hotty" outside and then Ed Sheeran was brought inside to play a game of "Follow, Heart, Block" with DC Young Fly. After a quick round, he proceeded to "bless up" two of his most devoted Sheerios and then surprised them with free tickets to his 2018 tour (which you can win, too)!

There were even more surprises packed into the program though! Riverdale star Lili Reinhart made a special guest appearance to promote the second season before the upcoming premiere. She wouldn't reveal too much about what's going on between Betty and Jughead, but she did share an exclusive clip from the show.

Amy Pham proceeded to surprise the crowd with Cardi B's youngest fan, Ahnari and had her rap "Bodak Yellow." After DJ Khaled gave her his highest praise, he threw the camera back over to Ed Sheeran who performed "Perfect" and "Castle on the Hill" live from Times Square. Needless to say, it was a pretty spectacular Day 1!

