Teen Queen Noah Cyrus Made Her Official TRL Debut

Kimberly Mendoza

Today, TRL introduced the Big Apple to a brand-new pop star to be reckoned with—Noah Cyrus. In conversation with hosts Tamara Dhia and Matt Rife, the 17-year-old touched on weird pre-show rituals, her interest in starring in a horror projects like American Horror Story, and how she deals with negativity. (She literally "likes" negative comments that she receives from trolls, your fave would never!) "I like getting petty with them," she chuckled.

Afterward, Noah generously gave away a pair of tickets to one of her diehard fans for her show at Madison Square Garden on October 6. (But first, he had to ace some trivia questions!)

Later on, she performed her latest single "Again" with a full band. The ballad has been streamed four million times on Spotify and the official music video has gained eight million views on YouTube.

For those that couldn't make it out to Times Square today, we've got a contest to win FREE t-shirts from Noah! For official details, all you have to do is follow TRL on Twitter and Instagram.

Noah's forthcoming debut album NC-17 is expected for release sometime this year. For now, watch her tear it up on TRL in the video, below.