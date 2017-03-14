PRETTYMUCH Mania Has Reached New Levels On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza

Your new fave boy band PRETTYMUCH invaded the TRL studio and practically charmed the pants off of every single person in sight. After the five-piece blessed up two of their most obsessed fans, DC Young Fly and Eva Gutowski had them spin the TRL wheel and break out into a dance battle. To our delight, Austin, Nick, and Zion really know how to bust a move so watch out! (You've been warned!)

Later on, we came close to completely losing it when they closed the show with "Would You Mind" from our Times Square stage. We still have no clue how the crowd was able to keep their chill because we were freaking out the entire time.

Re-live the moment in the video, below--and stay tuned for a BONUS performance of "Teacher"! Keep all the FOMO vibes out of your life and tune into TRL tomorrow at 3:30pm ET for more!