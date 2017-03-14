Playboi Carti Brought The Heat For Day 2 Of TRL

Kimberly Mendoza

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti turned up in Times Square with a fire performance of his hit single "Magnolia." The Pi'erre Bourne-produced track peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been streamed more than 133 MILLION TIMES on Spotify. (No big deal.) He wouldn't reveal the release date for his mixtape with Lil Uzi Vert, but he was excited to announce that the craziest moment since he's become famous is being on TRL.

Later on, three fans off the street were invited to participate in an Milly Rock challenge and it was LIT. Playboi Carti picked the winner, who walked away with a $250 cash prize (which is significantly more than what I currently have in my wallet).

Playboi Carti recently tweeted a tribute to the late Hugh Hefner who also happened to inspire his moniker. Watch him light up TRL crowd in the video, below.