Matt Rife Just Joined The TRL Family

MTV

During the highly anticipated premiere of TRL, we announced Matt Rife as the latest addition to the official squad. The 21-year-old stand-up comedian already made history as the youngest person ever to be cast on a BET series before bringing consistent hilarity to MTV on the seventh season of Wild N Out. With his latest iconic role, it's clear that Matt is destined to blow up even bigger and we can't wait to see what he has in store for on this program. To keep up with his every move, tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!