7 Of The Biggest Takeaways From Day 2 Of TRL

Kimberly Mendoza

If you thought that the premiere episode of TRL was going A LOT, we have some bad news—you ain't seen nothing yet. There's an old saying about how "three's a crowd," but we had plenty of room on the stage in Times Square for special guest performers Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti, and PRETTYMUCH.

As always, we wish that we could had more time with all of our musical powerhouses but at least there's always the promise of tomorrow. (The show must go on, after all!) We rounded up the most memorable moments from the second episode of TRL. Stop what you're doing, scroll down, and engrain them all into your memory.

Gaby Wilson's touching Tom Petty tribute While we wish that our fave MTV News anchor could have made a guest appearance under better circumstances, we appreciate her for coming on for this difficult moment. RIP to one of the greatest. Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" performance It was fire, end of story. PRETTYMUCH taking over Times Square We're pretty sure that all the screaming could be heard for miles. Noah Cyrus making her big TRL debut We're honored to have hosted another Cyrus sister in the TRL studio! Noah and her band were amazing and we can't wait to see what else they have in the works. PRETTYMUCH doing the cutest dance battle. We're not drooling, you are. Playboi Carti's fans going IN for the Milly Rock challenge. Someone should probably recruit these people for their dance crew. Noah Cyrus preaching about being petty to her haters We look forward to the day when we can tell our children "Let the haters be your motivators." Noah is only 17, but she's clearly wise beyond her years. Don't ever let the haters keep you down!

Tune into TRL tomorrow at 3:30pm ET!