Kimberly Mendoza

Everything You Need To Know About The Second Day Of TRL

Day 2 of TRL was jam-packed with a bunch of our favorite up-and-comers. First off, the hilarious Matt Rife officially stepped in for his co-hosting duties alongside DC Young Fly and Eva Gutowski was in the house as our designated social media correspondent for the day. Sounds like the perfect squad, don't you think?

Right after, Playboi Carti opened the show with a performance of "Magnolia" and had the crowd super hype outside in Times Square. But what REALLY made Day 2 was the hype AF fans! Not only did one of Noah Cyrus' biggest fans snag tickets to her Madison Square Garden show this week, but we were able to hook up a couple with a five star meal right in the studio.

Playboi Carti judged a Milly Rock challenge and it was so INTENSE—our hosts couldn't choose a winner so we're glad that Carti was ready to bestow the crown. We're jealous that this guy walked away with $250 in cash, but he totally earned it because he did a FLIPPING BACK FLIP. (We definitely can't do that so... Yeah.)

Speaking of dancing, PRETTYMUCH stormed our Times Square studio with an EPIC dance battle! We definitely wouldn't mess with any of these boys! Brandon Micheal Hall also dropped in to play "Law-Or-Nah" with Matt and DC, and then showed an exclusive clip from his new television show The Mayor.

Oh, and Gaby Wilson from MTV News made a guest appearance to deliver a touching tribute to the late Tom Petty (RIP to another legend), which was followed by Noah singing "Again" and PRETTYMUCH shutting it down with "Would You Mind" and "Teacher."

It was all a wonderful whirlwind straight out of our wildest dreams. Tune in weekdays at 3:30pm ET to see what TRL is cooking up next!