Nick Jonas Christened The New TRL Studio With "Find You"

Kimberly Mendoza

We were so bummed when we found out that Demi Lovato was feeling under the weather (get well soon, girl!) but luckily, she tapped her BFF Nick Jonas to take her place and break in our new digs with the new TRL's first in-studio performance (Demi is irreplaceable, but this switch was a pretty solid move, TBH).

Jonas brought down the house in our brand-new studio with his Coachella-inspired ballad "Find You," and the only thing that's lost is all of my chill. (Seriously, who gave him permission to wear such tight shirts in public?!) All of the non-stop screaming in the crowd summed up all of our feelings.

After the set, our sweet angel did a rapid fire interview with internet fave (and NJ superfan) Gabbie Hanna. During his visit, Jonas also discussed his leading role in the upcoming Jumanji film, relationship deal breakers and pre-show rituals (prayers and push ups). Watch it all go down in the video, below. TRL is on weekdays at 3:30pm EST!