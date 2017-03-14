Lil Uzi Vert Had TRL Fans All Up In Their Feels

Kimberly Mendoza

In the span of three years, Lil Uzi Vert has solidified himself as one of the most influential rappers in the game right now, so it was imperative that we have him on TRL during our first week back on the air. After hinting that his mixtape with Playboi Carti is coming out "really, really soon," he played Dance Charades: What's My Move? with DC Young Fly and a few fans.

After that, the Philly rapper had everyone in the studio channeling their dark, emo side with his moody Luv Is Rage 2 hit "XO TOUR Llif3." The JW Lucas and TM88-produced single currently holds the No. 27 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Even though the somber track touches on the nature of destructive relationships, we literally won't be getting over this moment anytime soon. (We're not crying, you are.) Uzi might not care if we cry or not, but tears were most definitely shed. Instead of passing out free swag, we really should have offered everyone packs of tissues because we were getting hit HARD in the feels.

