Lil Yachty Made A Big Splash On TRL

MTV

Sailing Team leader Lil Yachty touched down in Times Square on this Thursday's episode of TRL. During his visit, the Atlanta rapper took over Times Square to perform his Teenage Emotions hit "Forever Young." It's been a minute since we saw this many kids invading Shubert Alley, but that's what happens when the king of youth culture is in the building (SO MUCH SMILING AND SCREAMING).

Today, we also had the honor of sharing a snippet of Yachty's upcoming music video for "On Me" which is kind of a BIG DEAL. The single is fresh off Quality Control's Control The Streets Volume One project and features Young Thug. Before the drop, Yachty's fans played a game of Pin-yachty" to reveal his pick for the official TRL Guestlist. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!