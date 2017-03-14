Rita Ora Casually Stepped In As A Guest Host On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza

British beauty Rita Ora is a true jill-of-all-trades with a multifaceted career in music, modeling, and acting. Today, we had the honor of bringing her on to TRL to co-host with DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia.

During her guest appearance, Ora made some important announcements about the 24th annual MTV EMAs. (She happens to be hosting the event, no big deal.) Ora also talked about nominations, collaborations, partying with Ed Sheeran, and spreading unity worldwide.

The EMAs are officially going down across the pond at SSE Arena in Ora's hometown of Wembley on November 12. Get a glimpse of Ora on the show in the video, below and tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!