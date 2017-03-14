Thursday Night Drop, Week 1: Kelela, Weaves & More

Photo courtest of Warp Records

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: before the weekend hits, there's almost always an outpour of album releases on Friday. Most of which drop right at midnight, which means staying up all night for our faves to hit stores. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with all of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.

Kelela- Take Me Apart

After four years of patiently waiting, this Ethiopian-American queen is finally released her debut album. Prepare to crumble into smithereens after listening to all 14 of these beautiful songs that come straight from the heart.

Cults- Offering

It's a relief to have the Madeline Follin-fronted electro-pop band back in our lives. No doubt that this album will have you falling for fall. 'Tis the season to get cozy!

Ducktails- Jersey Devil

Even after a decade, Matt Mondanile's still got it! There's always been something easy-going nature to his tunes with the pairing of soft vocals and lo-fi guitars. Jersey girls, this record was made for you.

TOKIMONSTA- Lune Rouge

We'd like to introduce you to your new favorite DJ. The Los Angeles-based beatmaker managed to recover after a brain surgery caused her to lose all of her music abilities. This record is a testament to the power of perseverance.

Weaves- Wide Open

This Canadian indie rock quartet is the best thing since someone combined biscuits and jam. This is the type of music you can scream to at the top of your lungs.

Yumi Zouma- Willowbank

Lately, the weight of the world's problems has felt extra heavy on our hearts. The airy tunes from this New Zealand-based dream pop band will provide you with the comfort that you seek. It's a little something to take the edge off!

Marilyn Manson- Heaven Upside Down

We're currently living through dark times, this calls for some hardcore moshing. (Wishing Marilyn Manson a speedy recovery after that stage prop accident!)