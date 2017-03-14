6 Highlights From The Fourth Day Of TRL

Kimberly Mendoza

We really don't know how the TRL hosts cram so much entertainment into each episode, but they always manage to pull it off! While Demi Lovato unfortunately had to step out of hitting our stage (hope you're feeling better!) the one and only Nick Jonas was a smooth replacement. It was sort of like substituting chocolate for nutella: both are dangerously delicious and incredibly difficult to choose between! Gabbie Hanna essentially lived every fangirl's dream when she made her debut on the show, and we loved watching her interact with Nick Jonas and a pair of her fans. Rita Ora and Lil Uzi Vert vibed hard with Tamara Dhia and DC Young Fly and convinced us that they need to be regulars on the program. There are so many moments to choose from, but these six come out on top. Scroll down to re-live it all!

Nick Jonas reminiscing on his earlier TRL days Obviously, this wasn't the 25-year-old's first time on the program. Almost a decade ago, he appeared in the same studio with his brothers when they were in a group called the Jonas Brothers. Remember them? (As if you could forget!) DC Young Fly obsessing over Rita Ora I mean, we don't blame him. She's pretty cool. Gabbie Hanna interviewing Nick Jonas From one fangirl to another, we salute you. DC Young Fly putting Donald Trump on blast Somebody had to do it... Nick Jonas serenading the crowd with "Find You" We couldn't think of a better performer to break in the TRL studio. Lil Uzi Vert closing with "XO TOUR Llif3" This right here is how you shut a show down. Luckily for us, Uzi also did "Sauce It Up" for the post-show performance so we didn't have to say goodbye to him right away!

