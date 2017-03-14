Kimberly Mendoza

The only playlist you need in your life

Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. (Thank me later, it's fine.) Check out all of the picks on the list so far, and head to our Snapchat account (@TRL) to screenshot and vote! Be sure to check back here for all of the latest additions and tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!

DJ Khaled's picks

“So Excited”-Fat Joe

After all these years, Fat Joe's still got it. We have one question for him: Where's the yacht party at?

“Bam”- Jay Z feat. Damian Marley

Do you remember what life was like before 4:44? Me neither.

“Wild Thoughts”- DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Summer is SO over, but the song of summer doesn't have to be.

Ed Sheeran's pick

"Can’t See Straight”- Jamie Lawson

Have you been feeling vulnerable in the face of love? Looks like this tune was made specifically for you. Cheerio, Sheerios!

Migos' pick

“Too Hotty”- Quality Control feat. Migos

Make this track your go-to when someone finally passes the aux cord your way at a party... Or in the car of whatever service you prefer to use.

PRETTYMUCH's pick

“Rockstar”- Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

As of 2017, rappers are the new rock stars. Sorry, dad.

Noah Cyrus' pick

“Misbehaving”- Labrinth

We are officially obsessed with the smooth sounds of this English artist.

Nick Jonas' pick

"May I Have This Dance"- Francis and the Lights feat. Chance The Rapper

Snacks have good taste, don't act surprised.

Rita Ora's pick

"Lonely Together"- Avicii feat. Rita Ora

We'll definitely be putting this track on rotation and hitting the dance floor immediately.

Lil Uzi Vert's pick

"Sauce It Up"- Lil Uzi Vert

It's not a phase, mom! Emo is forever, get used to it.