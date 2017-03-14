These 31 Tweets Are The BEST Reactions To TRL By Far

MTV

The day you've all been waiting for finally arrived—the Dolan Twins came through the TRL studio and took over our social media accounts! Lil Yachty and Why Don't We also stopped by to perform for all of our amazing fans which was a double dose of fun. As per usual, we gathered a bunch of your reactions. If we could, we would frame all 31 of these tweets in the studio because they're THAT spot on. Scroll down to read them all, and maybe try to collect yourself. TRL airs on weekdays on 3:30pm ET!