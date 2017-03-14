Landyn Pan

Can we throw it back to THIS Thursday?

7 Of The Best Things That Went Down On Day 4 Of TRL

The latest episode of TRL was everything we could have hoped for. Lil Yachty brought all the youths to Times Square, Why Don't We played a bunch of games, and the Dolan Twins came in HOT as our social media correspondents of the day. Even though we had an hour with all of them, it still didn't feel like enough time! At least we can all re-live every moment from the episode online, since the Internet saves everything FOREVER. Here are seven special moments from our fourth day on the air. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET for more!