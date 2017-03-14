TRL Day 4 Recap: Twinning With The Dolan Twins, Lil Yachty & Why Don't We

Landyn Pan

During today's episode of TRL, hosts DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Matt Rife, and Amy Pham kicked off with some hot takes on issues like Colin Kaepernick and all the controversy around athletes taking a knee and exposing children to NSFW books.

At long last, the Dolan Twins FINALLY came on the show. Showing off their knack for making a memorable entrance, they literally busted through a wall. In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, the brothers played a round of Throw-It-Back Thursday— if they guessed the wrong answer, they had to take shots of hot sauce. (Poor Ethan!)

Lil Yachty blessed us with a performance of "Forever Young" followed by a glimpse of his "On Me" music video with Young Thug. Since the Grammy-nominated artist has always been more of a shower rather than a teller, he had his fans play AKA to bust open a "Pin-Yachty" that revealed his pick for the TRL Guestlist. (DC Young Fly literally killed it.)

After Why Don't We played Times Square-oke, they gave a pair of tickets for their 2018 tour away to a fan that won a game of boy band trivia. (We're also doing our own giveaway for anyone that is interested!) At the end, they closed the show with a medley of "Something."

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!