Why Don't We Want You To See Them On Tour

Photo courtesy of Why Don't We

During their appearance on the fourth episode of TRL, Why Don't We announced that they're going on tour in 2018. In addition to sharing the big news about the Invitation Tour with us, we're also teaming up with the five-piece and giving away a pair of tickets for EVERY SINGLE STOP.

Here's how to win

Every week, we’ll be posting a slideshow of questions on our Instagram account about what happened on TRL over the past week. The answers will correspond with letters that spell out a secret word that is directly related to Why Don't We. You'll need to comment with the answer and the name of the city that you want tickets for, and then we’ll randomly pick one winner for each city.

For all the latest updates about the giveaway, smash the follow button on all of TRL’s social channels! In the event that you don't win our awesome contest, you can always cop tickets on October 7 at 10:00am ET. Scroll down to peep all of the North American tour dates, and tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!

February 27- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

February 28- Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 2- Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

March 3- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

March 6- Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

March 8- Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

March 9- Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

March 10- Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

March 12- Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 13- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

March 14- Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 16- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

March 17- Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 20- Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

March 22- San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 23- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 24- Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

March 27- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

March 28- Austin, TX @ Emo's

March 29- Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

April 2- Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

April 3- Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason

April 5- Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

April 6- Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 7- Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

April 10- Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 11- Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 13- Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

April 14- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 17- Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 18- Columbus, OH @ Express Live

April 19- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

April 21- New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater Robinson