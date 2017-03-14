Why Don't We Want You To See Them On Tour

During their appearance on the fourth episode of TRL, Why Don't We announced that they're going on tour in 2018. In addition to sharing the big news about the Invitation Tour with us, we're also teaming up with the five-piece and giving away a pair of tickets for EVERY SINGLE STOP.
Here's how to win
Every week, we’ll be posting a slideshow of questions on our Instagram account about what happened on TRL over the past week. The answers will correspond with letters that spell out a secret word that is directly related to Why Don't We. You'll need to comment with the answer and the name of the city that you want tickets for, and then we’ll randomly pick one winner for each city.
For all the latest updates about the giveaway, smash the follow button on all of TRL’s social channels! In the event that you don't win our awesome contest, you can always cop tickets on October 7 at 10:00am ET. Scroll down to peep all of the North American tour dates, and tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!
February 27- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
February 28- Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
March 2- Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
March 3- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
March 6- Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
March 8- Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
March 9- Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
March 10- Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
March 12- Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 13- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
March 14- Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
March 16- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
March 17- Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
March 20- Anaheim, CA @ The Grove
March 22- San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
March 23- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
March 24- Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
March 27- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
March 28- Austin, TX @ Emo's
March 29- Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
April 2- Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues
April 3- Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
April 5- Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
April 6- Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 7- Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
April 10- Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 11- Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 13- Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
April 14- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 17- Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 18- Columbus, OH @ Express Live
April 19- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
April 21- New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater Robinson