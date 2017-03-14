Thursday Night Drop, Week 2: King Krule, St. Vincent, Mabel & more

Nedda Afsari

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: before the weekend hits, there's almost always an outpour of album releases on Friday. Most of these new faves drop right at midnight, which means staying up all night for that first glorious listen. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with all of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.

King Krule- The Ooz

What could be better than the fusion of jazz and punk? Archy Marshall and his crew have gone and done it again with another spectacular album that gets you grooving in all the right places. It's an outpour of all the complex, tender, and downright nasty things contained within every human being. We'll see you in the mosh pit!

dvsn- Morning After

Is that smoke or steam coming out of your speakers? Either way, light a candle, pour a glass of something bubbly, and bump and grind to this record immediately. These sweet and sexy jams are the perfect way to electric slide into the weekend.

Mabel- Ivy & Rose EP

Make way for the next wave of R&B! Mabel McVey has been taking her sweet time releasing new music so we're lucky that she's decided to drop this surprise mixtape. Timing wise, it's arrived during the season when we truly need it most. (We wish you the best of luck with all your cuffing!)

St. Vincent- MASSEDUCTION

It's time we observe present day America outside of the cisgender heteropatriarchal lens. Nobody asked for Annie Clark's commentary, but we desperately needed it. This album is full of bangers, ballads, and pick-me-ups that will open your mind to new dimensions.

Brent Faiyaz- Sonder Son

The sultry voice behind Sonder is stepping out on his own, and his debut full-length album doesn't disappoint. If you haven't already been obsessing over the R&B group, you've probably heard Faiyaz before on GoldLink's hit single "Crew."

P!nk- Beautiful Trauma

Your favorite soul sister is back with her seventh studio album and it's crammed with what she describes as "emotional dance floor anthems." Crying in the club is officially cool again!