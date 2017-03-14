Joan Smalls, La La Anthony & Victor Cruz Are Coming to TRL

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Joan Smalls is set to be strutting straight into the TRL studio TODAY! The Puerto Rican supermodel will also be joined by TV personality La La Anthony and NFL player Victor Cruz. Other special guests on the lineup for today's program include Fat Joe, and Romeo Santos. We're already starstruck and they haven't even stepped in the building yet--you won't want to miss this. Watch all of these celebs shut it down on TRL at 3:30pm ET and tune in next week for more!