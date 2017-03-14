Fat Joe And Romeo Santos On Supporting The People Of Puerto Rico

Jon Pack/Getty Images

Fat Joe and Romeo Santos both appeared on TRL to spread a message of hope for Puerto Rico. During the episode, both artists discussed what they've been doing to help the community. Following a performance of "Imitadora," Santos strolled into the studio to reflect on how he's been dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Fat Joe revealed that in addition to teaming up with JAY Z and sending five planes full of supplies down to Puerto Rico tomorrow, he'll also be throwing a charity concert.

"The most powerful force in the universe is people power. It's more stronger than any government, any ideology in the world," he said. "If you have love in your heart, you gotta bond together with everybody who's got love, and we're gonna beat the hate."

Throughout the show, both artists also participated in a few games. Fat Joe played a remix game with fans while Santos judged a "Bella Y Sensual" contest. (As you can see, he enjoyed it very much.)

Fat Joe ended the show on a high note by performing "All The Way Up" and "So Excited." For those who are interested in supporting the cause, you can donate at http://tidal.com/us/puertorico. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!