Camila Cabello Called Into TRL To Talk Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

During the latest episode of TRL, Camila Cabello gave us a ring to chime in about the importance of Caribbean communities coming together to support Puerto Rico. During the call, our hosts talked to Cabello about her background as a Cuban-Mexican woman and the impact that Hurricane Maria had on her heart.

"I feel the pain that the Puerto Rican people are going through," she said. "It's so important for all of us together because we can't let them feel alone during this time. We can't let them feel like nobody is answering their prayers right now."

Cabello also briefly touched on collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Puerto Rico benefit single "Almost Like Praying." Watch the interview in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!