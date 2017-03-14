TRL Day 5 Recap: Fat Joe, Romeo Santos, Joan Smalls & More Come Together For Hurricane Maria

Landyn Pan

We closed the premiere week for TRL with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Friday's program heavily focused on Puerto Rico and supporting causes that provide hurricane relief (FYI, MTV has a partnership with the Hispanic Federation’s Hurricane Relief Fund). Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls started us off by telling us about how the hurricane personally impacted her.

Camila Cabello hopped on the line to share her perspective on the issue as a fellow Latina woman and explain why it's important for everyone to come together and help. She also pivoted the conversation to “Almost Like Praying," her latest collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, Gina Rodriguez Fat Joe, and more.

Daddy Yankee sent us a video from the grounds of Puerto Rico to encourage more people to get involved with relief efforts. After that, Victor Cruz came in to talk about the fund that he launched to raise money and resources for the community. Latin pop sensation Romeo Santos also shared a message of hope for the Puerto Rican community and then performed his latest single "Imitadora."

Later on, Jennifer Lopez called in to talk to us about what she's doing to support the victims of this tragic natural disaster. So far, she's pledged $1 million. (Like most of our fans in the audience, she wanted to talk to Fat Joe.) La La Anthony came back not only to to re-live her glory days on TRL with Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Kanye West but to discuss why she's also involved with relief efforts.

Last but not least, Fat Joe stopped by for some real talk, games, and a performance of "All The Way Up" and "So Excited." It was great to have him back on the program, and we're sure we'll see him again soon!

Catch TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!