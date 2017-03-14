23 Twitter Reactions To TRL That Gave Us Life

Landyn Pan

The week has finally come to an end, but that doesn't mean you have to stop talking about TRL. Today's episode had A LOT going on from performances by Romeo Santos and Fat Joe to guest appearances from Victor Cruz, La La Anthony, and Joan Smalls. We also received calls from Camila Cabello and J.Lo which we are still freaking out over for obvious reasons. While all of that was happening, we kept track of all of your reactions on Twitter. Here are 23 tweets that we identified with the most. Until next time, tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!