8 Of The Most Touching Moments On Day 5 of TRL

We can't believe that this week is officially over, but we closed TRL with another major moment. Today, we had so many celebrities pull up to the building—Fat Joe and La La Anthony made epic returns on the program while sharing their thoughts on the rebuilding of Puerto Rico. In addition to having Joan Smalls and Victor Cruz on the show as special guests, we completely lost our chill when Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello called in. Here are the eight moments that really touched our hearts on the program today. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!
Victor Cruz on his fund for Puerto Rico
The NFL athlete dropped in to tell us about the efforts he's been making to help the people of Puerto Rico.
Romeo Santos on the power of the Latin community
The Bronx native blessed us with some deep words of wisdom.
Fat Joe showing love for Puerto Rico
Preach.
La La Anthony returning to the TRL studio
The former host had a real Flashback Friday moment.
Airing Daddy Yankee's PSA for Puerto Rico relief efforts
We're honored to have been able to share this very important message.
Joan Smalls opening the show
The supermodel came on to tell us more about how she's been personally dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Camila Cabello calling in to speak about Puerto Rico
As if we couldn't love her more!
Jennifer Lopez giving us the details about her charity concert
Jenny from the block never turns her back on her community. Much respect.