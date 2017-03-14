Zach Dilgard/Getty Images

8 Of The Most Touching Moments On Day 5 of TRL

We can't believe that this week is officially over, but we closed TRL with another major moment. Today, we had so many celebrities pull up to the building—Fat Joe and La La Anthony made epic returns on the program while sharing their thoughts on the rebuilding of Puerto Rico. In addition to having Joan Smalls and Victor Cruz on the show as special guests, we completely lost our chill when Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello called in. Here are the eight moments that really touched our hearts on the program today. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!