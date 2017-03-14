Cassie Previews Her Music Video For "Love A Loser" On TRL

Cara Howe/MTV

R&B princess Cassie Ventura is gearing up for a long-awaited comeback, so what better place to announce her return than TRL? Cassie pulled up to the studio and made our dreams come true with a special appearance at the top of the week. Although it's been a minute since she put out some new tunes, Cassie has been busy maintaining a career as a model and actress.

Last week, Cassie dropped a self-titled short film that has everybody talking. The Diddy-produced visual follows the release of latest single "Love a Loser," an anti-fuccboi anthem that features G-Eazy.

During her appearance on the show, Cassie also premiered a clip from the official music video for "Love a Loser" and played a game of "Lover or Loser" and "Monday Boos" with our hosts. Watch it go down in the video, below. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!