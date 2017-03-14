Joan Smalls Pours Her Heart Out To Puerto Rico On TRL

Jon Pak/Getty Images

Today's episode of TRL was dedicated to discussing the importance of getting involved with Puerto Rico relief efforts. Supermodel and activist Joan Smalls stopped by to share her personal perspective on the issue. We're relieved to report that her family is safe after the destruction and devastation that Hurricane Maria caused.

"You don't know pain until it really hits you," she said. "Puerto Rico is my home, that's where my heart and family is."

Smalls encouraged everyone to unite during this difficult time and gave a shoutout to the Caribbean community for continuing to give back. Watch her entire interview in the video, below. TRL returns next week at 3:30pm ET!