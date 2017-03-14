Jennifer Lopez Gave TRL The 411 On How She's Helping Puerto Rico

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Last week, we closed the relaunch of TRL with a powerful episode about hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. During the star-packed program, Jennifer Lopez casually dialed in to discuss the importance of giving back to her community during this difficult time.

"Everybody knows that I'm Puerto Rican and I'm from New York," she said. "For me, just to see the island go through such devastation and to know how much they need the help, I just couldn't stand by and not do something."

While we had her on the line, J.Lo also mentioned that she'll be participating in multiple benefit concerts including the annual Tidal X: Brooklyn concert on October 17 and the United For Puerto Rico concert-telethon airing on October 22. All of the proceeds raised will go toward disaster relief and recovery organizations.

Lopez also recently collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on his benefit single "Feels Like Praying." Watch the call go down in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!