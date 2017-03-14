6 Highlights From Day 6 Of TRL

This week, TRL stands for Tuition Request Live. Now that we're back, we're also giving back and hooking up five students with $20,000 scholarships on the show. DJ Khaled provided a Monday Motivation while Michelle Obama guided college students on FAFSA forms. Cassie, Jamie Chung, and Natalie Alan Lind also pulled up to the studio and gave us the inside scoop on their latest projects. Here are six of the highlights from today's program. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!
-
DJ Khaled's Monday Motivation
Wise words from the godfather of TRL.
-
Liza Koshy getting pied in the face
You win some, you lose some! At least it wasn't pumpkin spice.
-
Jamie Chung reflecting on her MTV days
Has it really been that long?!
-
Sidney Hasnohorses winning the first Tuition Request Live check
Congratulations to this future scholar!
-
Cassie playing "Lover Or Loser"
We love her.
-
Michelle Obama's education PSA
Nothing but respect for our former first lady! We're truly honored to broadcast this important message to the rest of the nation.