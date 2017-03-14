6 Highlights From Day 6 Of TRL

Cara Howe/Getty Images

This week, TRL stands for Tuition Request Live. Now that we're back, we're also giving back and hooking up five students with $20,000 scholarships on the show. DJ Khaled provided a Monday Motivation while Michelle Obama guided college students on FAFSA forms. Cassie, Jamie Chung, and Natalie Alan Lind also pulled up to the studio and gave us the inside scoop on their latest projects. Here are six of the highlights from today's program. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!