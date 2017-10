Cara Howe/MTV

TRL started off Scholarship Week by doing the absolute most, so we wouldn't expect anything less from our fans too. By now, you should be familiar with the drill: We kept tabs on all of your tweets while you tuned into the latest episode. These are the tweets that really grabbed our attention during day one of Tuition Request Live. Scroll down to view all 23 of them. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!