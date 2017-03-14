Here's The Official Lineup For Week 2 Of TRL

Dennis Leupold

Last week, we kicked off the relaunch of TRL with a star-studded roster of A-list guests: Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Migos, Nick Jonas, Noah Cyrus, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, PRETTYMUCH, Fat Joe, Romeo Santos, and Why Don't We set the bar high for the show. And that was just week 1: we're SO excited for the next wave of talent that will be crashing in the studio this week!

The galaxy of stars hitting the second week of TRL includes Charli XCX, Jhene Aiko, P!nk, Pitbull, Liam Payne, Cassie and more! As if that wasn't enough, we're calling this week Tuition Request Live, highlighting our scholarship program in partnership with Get Schooled. We also have a few celeb surprises on the list as well as our social media correspondents strolling through, so you won't want to miss a moment!

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET on MTV! Snag FREE tickets to get on show and hang out with us in Times Square right here.