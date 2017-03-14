TRL Day 6 Recap: Cassie, Jamie Chung, Natalie Alan Lind & more!

Zach Dilarg/Getty Images

To kick off Scholarship Week at TRL—or better yet, Tuition Request Live—we invited the Brooklyn Express Drumline to open up the show (with a surprise from host DC Young Fly)! A few weeks ago, TRL teamed up with Get Schooled to reward five students with $20,000 scholarships. Now that the applications have all been reviewed, we'll be announcing the finalists on the show, honoring one deserving student each day this week!

DJ Khaled delivered his weekly Monday Motivation, and former first lady Michelle Obama personally sent us a special message to further emphasize the importance of higher education by sharing a quick explainer on FAFSA.

Cassie joined us in the studio to chat about her latest single "Love a Loser", premiering the video LIVE on the show. During the program, she also played a game of Lover or Loser, with some interesting results.

Fans had too much fun playing Two Truths and a Liza with our social correspondent Liza Koshy—the loser got pied in the face! (Sorry, Liza.) Later on, Jamie Chung and Natalie Alan Lind dropped in to fill us in on their new show The Gifted and give us a sneak peek at tonight's new episode. (You can watch it on FOX at 9:00pm ET.) We also got nostalgic with Chung about her past experiences on MTV's Real World: San Diego and The Challenge.

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!