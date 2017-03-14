Jamie Chung Re-Lives Her MTV Glory Days On TRL

Cara Howe/MTV

The Gifted stars Jamie Chung and Natalie Alyn Lind rolled through the TRL studio to nerd out with us about comic books, superhero flicks, and Gotham. Chung's appearance was extra special, since she's a living legend as a longtime member of the MTV family—she previously got her start on The Real World: San Diego in 2004, followed by The Inferno II season of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

"This place is iconic," she said. "I'm glad that TRL is back. I came here two times before and it's pretty legendary."

While we had them in the studio, Chung and Lind also played Blink with Matt Rife and Tamara Dhia. Watch the entire interview in the video, below. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!