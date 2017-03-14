Michelle Obama Shares Education PSA On TRL

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In honor of Scholarship Week at TRL—better known as Tuition Request Live—we had former First Lady Michelle Obama put together a special presentation about education for our fans. Obama appeared on the program to fill everyone in on how college students can fill out FAFSA forms to cover their tuition.

Obama previously teamed up with MTV a few months ago to host the National College Signing Day event in New York. Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Cannon, Questlove, Zoe Kravitz, Billy Eichner, Michael B. Jordan, Hannah Bronfman, and former congresswoman Gabby Giffords also made guest appearances at the event.

Watch the entire PSA in the video, below.