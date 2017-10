Bennett Raglin/MTV

Fandom takes on many forms, but the most entertaining outlet for instant expression is Twitter. Today, we had Jhene Aiko, PnB Rock, King Bach, and Eva Gutowski on the program which lead to a wide range of reactions. These are the posts that instantly made us want to hug our screens the most. Scroll down and feel the love from all 20 of these tweets. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!