Linda Kallerus/MTV

6 Of The Most Defining Moments From The Seventh Day Of TRL

Scholarship Week at TRL is going on strong, and so is every other aspect of the program. Today on Tuition Request Live, we had plenty of games for all of our guests to participate in, from "Follow, Block, Heart" with Jhene Aiko to "Deal or Steal" with King Bach. PnB Rock stopped by the studio to treat our audience to a special performance of "Feelins" and Eva Gutowski stepped in as a referee for an intense round of "PnB Rock, Paper, Scissor." We also had a blast with Mr. Reed, the teacher we wish we had when we were in school. All in all, it was a pretty solid day, featuring these top moments from the show. Scroll down and re-live the entire experience with us. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!