Jhene Aiko Tells TRL About The Journey To Finding Her True Self

Jhene Aiko waltzed on stage in our swanky studio--seriously, someone in the audience actually cried after she came through the tunnel. After playing a round of Follow, Heart, Block, the R&B singer talked Tamara Dhia through the journey of her recently released album Trip and getting back in touch with her "true essence."

"All the material from 'Trip' came from these notebooks I had been keeping since I was 13 years old," she revealed. "When my brothers passed away in 2012, I turned to writing as my therapy and I would take these journals everywhere and go on these trips. I was also working on music and working on projects, but I wasn't fully there. I wasn't fully myself," she said. "Since then, I've been trying to get back to Penny... I feel like I'm finally getting back to my true essence."

Sadly, there wasn't enough time to inquire about her new Big Sean tattoo, but at least we were graced with her beautiful presence.