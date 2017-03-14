PnB Rock Turned TRL Up To The Next Level

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Philly rapper PnB Rock rolled through the TRL studio to hang out with our squad. During his visit to Times Square, he battled DC Young Fly in the most intense round of Rock, Paper, Scissors we've ever witnessed! Sadly, he was defeated by our host DC Young Fly, but he took the L like a champ.

Later on, the rapper closed the show with an in-studio performance of his Platinum single "Selfish." While you're watching his set on repeat, we highly recommend checking out Shlohmo's remix of the track. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!