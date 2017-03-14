TRL Day 7 Recap: Jhene Aiko, PnB Rock, King Bach & more!

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Once again, the TRL Times Square studio was popping with another day full of buzzworthy guests. Vine legend King Bach dropped by to tell us about his upcoming movie Where's The Money and played "Deal Or Steal" with our audience--one lucky member of which took home $300 cash. As a bonus, he shared an exclusive clip from the flick.

Later on, Jhene Aiko came through to play "Follow, Heart, Block" with Tamara Dhia and discuss the process behind her most recent album, Trip. Her presence literally made a fan in the crowd burst into tears, which was too precious (we feel you, girl).

Since this is also Tuition Request Live week, Eva Gutowski got real about FAFSA, and we also announced our second scholarship winner from the audience—Brandon Almodovar. We also invited Dwayne Reed, the brilliant Chicago-based teacher that went viral, to the studio for a special surprise donation.

Lastly, PnB Rock stood his ground when he faced off with DC Young Fly for a round of "PnB Rock, Paper, Scissors" and then shut the show down with a studio performance of "Selfish." Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!