Meet The Five Scholarship Winners Of Tuition Request Live

Linda Kallerus/MTV

This week, TRL celebrated Tuition Request Live, honoring students in need and enlisting A-list celebs to underline the importance of education. We teamed up with Get Schooled to reward five worthy students with $20,000 scholarships, with one winner a day being surprised LIVE on the show. We're so honored to have this opportunity to give back and make an impact in the lives of the individuals that were selected, and we're certain that all of our scholarship recipients will go on to accomplish great things in the future. Scroll down and meet all of these brilliant scholars.