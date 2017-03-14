Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist: Week Two

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. (Thank me later, it's fine.) Check out all of the picks on the list so far, follow @TRL on Snapchat to cast your vote, and be sure to check back here for all of the latest additions. Tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!
Cassie's picks
"Love a Loser"- Cassie feat. G-Eazy
Fuccbois, be gone!
"Weight Off"- Kaytranada feat. BadBadNotGood
This moody, multi-layered track features the jazzy quartet BadBadNotGood, another talented output from Canada.
Jhene Aiko's pick
"While We're Young"- Jhene Aiko
Cozy season is officially in session, add this song to your soundtrack.
PnB Rock's pick
"Gucci Gang"- Lil Pump
Beware of the teens.
King Bach's pick
"Dey Know"- DC Young Fly
Bet you didn't know that this TRL host can carry a note.
Pitbull's pick
"Amor" (Remix)- IAmChino feat. El Chacal, Wisin & Austin Mahone
Fuego fuego fuego.
Liam Payne's pick
"The Way Life Goes"- Lil Uzi Vert
But can they collab or....
Quincy Brown's pick
"Sunshine"- Quincy
Kick back and relax to this jam.