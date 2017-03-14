Cara Howe/MTV

The only playlist you need in your life

Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist: Week Two

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. (Thank me later, it's fine.) Check out all of the picks on the list so far, follow @TRL on Snapchat to cast your vote, and be sure to check back here for all of the latest additions. Tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!

Cassie's picks

"Love a Loser"- Cassie feat. G-Eazy

Fuccbois, be gone!

"Weight Off"- Kaytranada feat. BadBadNotGood

This moody, multi-layered track features the jazzy quartet BadBadNotGood, another talented output from Canada.

Jhene Aiko's pick

"While We're Young"- Jhene Aiko

Cozy season is officially in session, add this song to your soundtrack.

PnB Rock's pick

"Gucci Gang"- Lil Pump

Beware of the teens.

King Bach's pick

"Dey Know"- DC Young Fly

Bet you didn't know that this TRL host can carry a note.

Pitbull's pick

"Amor" (Remix)- IAmChino feat. El Chacal, Wisin & Austin Mahone

Fuego fuego fuego.

Liam Payne's pick

"The Way Life Goes"- Lil Uzi Vert

But can they collab or....

Quincy Brown's pick

"Sunshine"- Quincy

Kick back and relax to this jam.