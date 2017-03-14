Pitbull Was Officially The Most Giving TRL Guest Ever

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

No matter the circumstance, it's an honor to merely be in the presence of an artist like Pitbull. The TRL audience was stoked when he casually strolled through the studio to meet our third Tuition Request Live winner, but nobody knew that he was about to surprise her with an extra $20,000.

After that touching moment, Pitbull opened up about why he cares so much about education. "We don't build walls, we build schools," he said. "To me, education is the biggest thing that we got."

From there, he talked to Tamara Dhia about what it's been like to tour with Enrique Iglesias so many times over the years. He also briefly touched on working with Fifth Harmony, who we announced as a special guest on the show next week!

Before he left, Pitbull crowned the winner of our dance battle between Generation X and Ladies Of Elegance. Watch it all go down in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!