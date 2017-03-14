Stans Screamed Their Lungs Out For Liam Payne On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Liam Payne rolled through the TRL studio to flex on our hosts with his mic tricks and spectacular dad jokes. After a quick catch up with Tamara Dhia, the British singer dove straight into a bottle flipping challenge against Matt Rhife—they were on each other's toes for a while, but Payne ultimately won this round.

In addition to being down for the "inevitable" One Direction reunion, Payne also really wants to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert (seems like he really digs emo rap). From there, Payne went around the room and did rapid fire questions with some of his biggest fans in the crowd.

While we had him in the building, we also took a moment to celebrate his single "Strip That Down" going platinum by presenting him with a surprise plaque. Later on, he performed the track live, busting some sweet moves with his backup dancers. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!