7 Moments That Made Us Cry On Day 8 Of TRL

We really felt all of the energy coming from the TRL studio for the eighth episode. Liam Payne attracted the most diehard fans, but the crowd was also hype for Pitbull who was on a mission to change lives (congrats again to our latest Tuition Request Live winner)! These are the seven moments that made us freak out in real time. Scroll down to re-live them all.
Giving Liam Payne a plaque for his platinum single.
Casual.
Liam Payne answering rapid fire questions from fans
Props to him for getting through it!
The epic dance team battle
We felt like we were living out of a scene from Stomp The Yard.
Liam Payne hinting at a One Direction reunion
No confirmation on when it's scheduled, but it's going to happen eventually and Directioners hearts will burst into a million pieces.
Liam Payne's sexy performance of "Strip That Down"
Our bodies weren't ready.
Liam Payne beating Matt Rife in the flip bottle challenge
It was a close finish, but the Brit came out on top.
Pitbull presenting our third TRL scholarship winner with her check
Much love to Andrea Figueroa and best of luck to her from the University of Puerto Rico.
