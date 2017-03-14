Cara Howe/MTV

7 Moments That Made Us Cry On Day 8 Of TRL

We really felt all of the energy coming from the TRL studio for the eighth episode. Liam Payne attracted the most diehard fans, but the crowd was also hype for Pitbull who was on a mission to change lives (congrats again to our latest Tuition Request Live winner)! These are the seven moments that made us freak out in real time. Scroll down to re-live them all.